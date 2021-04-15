WandX (WAND) Price Hits $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. WandX has a market capitalization of $272,216.87 and approximately $1,041.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00067401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00735114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.22 or 0.06006286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033499 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

