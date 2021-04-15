Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.36 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $840,834.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00278928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.51 or 0.00734255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,280.94 or 0.99303550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.03 or 0.00849886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.