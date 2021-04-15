Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $15.70 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.00271552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00739315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00024444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,168.70 or 0.99554199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.43 or 0.00867029 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

