Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wayfair by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W stock opened at $323.26 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.16.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $1,686,929.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

