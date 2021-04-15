WaykiChain Price Tops $0.50 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $105.73 million and $10.56 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.00767552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00033056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038226 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WICC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

