WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) & Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Head to Head Review

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 7.67% 3.83% 0.35%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WCF Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.32 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $186.82 million 1.43 $29.25 million $1.11 4.83

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

