WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target Cut to $295.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $353.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $256.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.77 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.14. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. WD-40’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WD-40 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

