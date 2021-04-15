WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of WD-40 worth $21,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WD-40 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $256.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $163.77 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

