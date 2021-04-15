Wedbush Weighs in on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 295,679 shares worth $18,417,510. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

