Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 3,169 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 52,450.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

