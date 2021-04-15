Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 91,779 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2,283.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.25% of Meritage Homes worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.