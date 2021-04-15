Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,442 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.50% of Clearwater Paper worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 205.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

