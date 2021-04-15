Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.14% of Ingredion worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INGR opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

