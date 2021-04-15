Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.28% of SP Plus worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 506,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

SP opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $746.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

