Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $694.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $715.75. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

