Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

