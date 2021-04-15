Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Crown worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Shares of CCK opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $106.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

