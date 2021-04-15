Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

