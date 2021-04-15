Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.18.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

