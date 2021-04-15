Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 2.75% of Southern First Bancshares worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern First Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

