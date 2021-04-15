Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $10.05 Million in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 875,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.36% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.98.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

