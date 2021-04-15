Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.59% of Primis Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

About Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

