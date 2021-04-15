Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.43% of Belden worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

