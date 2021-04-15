Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 24,584 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,584 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.28% of Independent Bank Group worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,477.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock worth $18,634,454 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

