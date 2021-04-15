Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 42,080 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,080 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.25% of Hancock Whitney worth $9,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

