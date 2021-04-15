Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 71,155 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,155 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.21% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

