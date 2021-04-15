Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,794 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKFN. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $68.90 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

