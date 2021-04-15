Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,964 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.48% of Great Western Bancorp worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

