Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.65.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

