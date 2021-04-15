Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):

4/14/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apple was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Apple had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

3/30/2021 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video and cloud services. Moreover, demand remains healthy for other Apple devices including iPad, Mac and Wearables. Although Apple didn’t provide any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, it expects the top-line to grow in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch 6 and robust growth in the Services business. Moreover, a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generating ability are key catalysts. However, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds. Notably, shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

3/26/2021 – Apple was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Apple was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Apple was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

