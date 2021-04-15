Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L Brands (LB)

L Brands (NYSE: LB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – L Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock also gained following the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines continued to rise year over year. Although sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings beat the same. Strength at Bath & Body Works segment and improved performance at Victoria’s Secret drove the results. Notably, the company provided an upbeat earnings view for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Lower promotional activity, better merchandise assortment and growth in the direct channel have been helping the company navigate through the pandemic-hit environment. Markedly, the company remains on track with its profit improvement plan and is also working toward the separation of Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret units.”

2/26/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

2/26/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

2/26/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/26/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $64.00.

2/25/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00.

2/18/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LB traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,433. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31.

Get L Brands Inc alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of L Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of L Brands by 51.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.