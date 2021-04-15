Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PJT Partners (PJT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT):

4/14/2021 – PJT Partners had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

4/8/2021 – PJT Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

4/7/2021 – PJT Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

3/25/2021 – PJT Partners is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

PJT Partners stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 114.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

