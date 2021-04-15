Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Goodfood Market (FOOD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE: FOOD) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2021 – Goodfood Market had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

4/8/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

4/5/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Goodfood Market had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$14.00.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$17.00.

2/25/2021 – Goodfood Market had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

FOOD traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.53. 150,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,636. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.06 million and a P/E ratio of -236.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.06. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.41 and a 52-week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

