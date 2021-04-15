Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ: STKS):

  • 4/10/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “
  • 4/9/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “
  • 4/2/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “
  • 4/1/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “
  • 3/25/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.50 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/22/2021 – The ONE Group Hospitality had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $4.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

STKS opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Equities analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.