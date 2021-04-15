WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 3.1% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned about 0.13% of Adobe worth $294,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $518.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.96 and its 200 day moving average is $477.50. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

