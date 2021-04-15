WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Sells 230,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.9% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $376,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 34,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 26,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.24. 254,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,430,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53. The firm has a market cap of $455.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

