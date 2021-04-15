Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Argus

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Argus from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 113.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

