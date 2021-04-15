Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 113.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.