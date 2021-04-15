Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 1,523 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wendy W. Luscombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00.

AKR stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 295,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

