WePower Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, WePower has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WePower has a total market cap of $42.13 million and $1.26 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WePower

WePower is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

