Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
NYSE:MTT opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $21.59.
About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.