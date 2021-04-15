WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Financial Contrast

WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.7% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 7.47% 16.87% 3.98% Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for WEX and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 8 8 0 2.50 Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50

WEX currently has a consensus target price of $209.87, suggesting a potential downside of 8.04%. Conduent has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.54%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Conduent.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WEX and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.72 billion 5.87 $99.01 million $8.34 27.43 Conduent $4.47 billion 0.33 -$1.93 billion $0.62 11.19

WEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WEX beats Conduent on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.