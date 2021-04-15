WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $25.28

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, WHALE has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $137.91 million and approximately $423,406.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.28 or 0.00040045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00275939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.27 or 0.00741771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,882.00 or 0.99609762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.38 or 0.00846498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.