Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.27.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.85. 1,750,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,523. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.46.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.