WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.37 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $6.37 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 919,098,760 coins and its circulating supply is 719,098,759 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

