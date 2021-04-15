Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,300 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of WSR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 109,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

