William Hill (LON:WMH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $271.95

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.95 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 276.20 ($3.61). William Hill shares last traded at GBX 275.60 ($3.60), with a volume of 2,333,173 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 272.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18.

In other William Hill news, insider Matthew Ashley sold 22,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £60,769.04 ($79,395.14). Also, insider Ulrik Bengtsson sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55), for a total value of £16,262.88 ($21,247.56).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

