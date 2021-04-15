Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Wingstop stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,618. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

