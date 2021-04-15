WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Short Interest Down 46.2% in March

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMCB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,032 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

EMCB opened at $75.51 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24.

