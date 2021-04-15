Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5,102.70

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,102.70 ($66.67) and traded as low as GBX 4,785 ($62.52). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,865 ($63.56), with a volume of 156,663 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on shares of Wizz Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,576.63 ($59.79).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,102.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,407.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58.

In other news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

Wizz Air Company Profile (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

